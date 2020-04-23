This tool automatically transcribes your Zoom meetings as they happen

Global  

The Verge Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
This tool automatically transcribes your Zoom meetings as they happenImage: Otter.ai

Automated transcription service Otter.ai now integrates directly into Zoom calls to transcribe meetings on the fly. During a meeting, anyone on the call can click the “Otter.ai Live Transcript” button within their Zoom window to open up the Live Video Meeting Notes on Otter.ai’s site, and participants can then annotate them on the fly. Otter.ai quietly announced the new feature in a blog post earlier this month.

Otter.ai has had the ability to transcribe recordings of past Zoom meetings for a little while now. The live transcription feature should make the process quicker, and make highlighting and editing important sections easier while they’re still fresh in your mind. Here’s a video from Otter.ai showing the feature in action:

