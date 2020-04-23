Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming to Xbox Game Pass in May

Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming to Xbox Game Pass in May

The Verge Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming to Xbox Game Pass in MayMicrosoft is bringing Red Dead Redemption 2 to its Xbox Game Pass subscription for Xbox One consoles. It’s a big addition that will see subscribers gain access to the action-adventure game on May 7th. While Red Dead Redemption 2 is arriving on Xbox Game Pass, Grand Theft Auto V will be disappearing at the same time, so fans have until May 7th to play Rockstar Games’ other hugely popular game.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers can pre-download Red Dead Redemption 2 using the Xbox Game Pass mobile app, ready for when it’s available next month. Red Dead Redemption 2 on Xbox Game Pass will also include free access to the shared world of Red Dead Online. While the PC variant launched in November, Red Dead Redemption 2 will only be available as part...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

seriouslyimgood

imgood 🔞😳 RT @Nibellion: Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console on May 7 https://t.co/gQl6CdgGC2 https://t.co/auXX07wUba 6 seconds ago

EmmanuelVaCe

 RT @majornelson: Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming to @XboxGamePass. See the details here: https://t.co/28tckjyCe9 11 seconds ago

shower777

シャワー RT @thegameawards: Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming to Xbox Game Pass on May 7. https://t.co/ERDwqCNdXJ 15 seconds ago

RETORONAMEKA

🍣🍣 RT @gameinformer: Red Dead Redemption 2 Coming To Xbox Game Pass In May https://t.co/eNZgYl5CPO https://t.co/8rEcSgpAqM 19 seconds ago

bigthangs510

David RT @XboxWire: Ride with Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang on May 7 when Red Dead Redemption 2 comes to @XboxGamePass. https://t.co/P… 3 minutes ago

SceneKidSanta

SceneKidSanta RT @Wario64: Red Dead Redemption 2 coming to Xbox Game Pass console on May 7th. Preload available now https://t.co/UBzh9dAfgA Grand Theft… 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.