Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming to Xbox Game Pass in May

Microsoft is bringing Red Dead Redemption 2 to its Xbox Game Pass subscription for Xbox One consoles. It’s a big addition that will see subscribers gain access to the action-adventure game on May 7th. While Red Dead Redemption 2 is arriving on Xbox Game Pass, Grand Theft Auto V will be disappearing at the same time, so fans have until May 7th to play Rockstar Games’ other hugely popular game.



Xbox Game Pass subscribers can pre-download Red Dead Redemption 2 using the Xbox Game Pass mobile app, ready for when it's available next month. Red Dead Redemption 2 on Xbox Game Pass will also include free access to the shared world of Red Dead Online. While the PC variant launched in November, Red Dead Redemption 2 will only be available as part...

