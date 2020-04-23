Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

NordVPN, one of the biggest VPN service provider companies in the world, has, today, rolled out a new technology based on the promising WireGuard VPN protocol. The new tech dubbed NordLynx is built around the WireGuard VPN protocol which is touted to offer better speed than other contemporary protocols like OpenVPN, IPSec, and more. Another […]



The post NordVPN Adopts Open Source WireGuard VPN Protocol For Better Speed appeared first on Fossbytes. 👓 View full article

