The winners and losers among 11 Disney businesses, as its credit rating takes a hit over park closures and production shutdowns (DIS) Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

· *Disney's credit rating was downgraded by S&P Global Ratings on Thursday, because of uncertainty around when its theme parks, and TV and film productions, will be allowed to reopen.*

· *Previously in April, Wells Fargo analysts projected that Disney's parks will remain empty for the rest of the company's fiscal year, which... · *Disney's credit rating was downgraded by S&P Global Ratings on Thursday, because of uncertainty around when its theme parks, and TV and film productions, will be allowed to reopen.*· *Previously in April, Wells Fargo analysts projected that Disney's parks will remain empty for the rest of the company's fiscal year, which 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Shantanu Dubey The winners and losers among 11 Disney businesses, as its credit rating takes a hit over park closures and producti… https://t.co/ui9ZsrJ73e 3 days ago Ian Godman (Universal Digital Services) The winners and losers among 11 Disney businesses, as its credit rating takes a hit over park closures and producti… https://t.co/kJwvIocmh5 4 days ago Business Insider Tech The winners and losers among 11 Disney businesses, as its credit rating takes a hit over park closures and producti… https://t.co/diU9VWcUNa 4 days ago