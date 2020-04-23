Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Coronavirus is upending the real estate industry. From job cuts to new opportunities, here's everything you need to know.

Coronavirus is upending the real estate industry. From job cuts to new opportunities, here's everything you need to know.

Business Insider Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Coronavirus is upending the real estate industry. From job cuts to new opportunities, here's everything you need to know.· Offices, hotels, and malls have been emptied by the coronavirus, which could lead to more than 18 months of disruption in our day-to-day lives. 
· Flex-space providers like Knotel and Convene, rental startups like Sonder and Zeus Living, iBuyer Opendoor, and brokerages including Compass and Redfin have laid off or...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published
News video: Real estate industry adapts to COVID-19 restrictions

Real estate industry adapts to COVID-19 restrictions 01:32

 The real estate industry is one portion of Wisconsin's economy classified as essential under Gov. Tony Evers' Safer at Home order.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_Real__Estate

Real Estate News Coronavirus is upending the real estate industry. From #Job cuts to new opportunities, here's everything you need t… https://t.co/d7ptPh8854 4 days ago

_Real__Estate

Real Estate News Coronavirus is upending the real estate industry. From #Job cuts to new opportunities, here's everything you need t… https://t.co/LeZKuXWrZ5 4 days ago

AZJoshRealtor

Josh Meacham Coronavirus is upending the real estate industry. From job cuts to new opportunities, here's everything you need to… https://t.co/94zJOOwiAK 4 days ago

Libreinfo

Libre Informacion Coronavirus is upending the real estate industry. From job cuts to new opportunities, here's everything you need to… https://t.co/u6dHQrpXC9 4 days ago

MrTopStep

MrTopStep Coronavirus is upending the real estate industry. From job cuts to new opportunities, here's everything you need to… https://t.co/7IakCeHvEP 4 days ago

ASIEDUMARFO

Evans101 Coronavirus is upending the real estate industry. From job cuts to new opportunities, here's everything you need to… https://t.co/NQZCxXC4wv 4 days ago

davein310

david @GOPLeader Hmmm.... I guess these must be fake news. https://t.co/AyKa2Mu0au https://t.co/kRG3IGUc77 https://t.co/VJBdbxx1AG 4 days ago

davein310

david @senatemajldr Hmmm.... I guess these must be fake news. https://t.co/AyKa2Mu0au https://t.co/kRG3IGUc77 https://t.co/VJBdbxx1AG 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.