Daily Crunch: There’s a major iPhone email security bug

TechCrunch Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Apple plans to fix an iPhone email security bug, Magic Leap cuts 1,000 staffers and Google is requiring all advertisers to identify themselves. Here’s your Daily Crunch for April 23, 2020. 1. A new iPhone email security bug may let hackers steal private data According to security firm ZecOps, the bug is in the iPhone’s […]
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Bug in iPhone, iPad may have opened door to hackers

Bug in iPhone, iPad may have opened door to hackers 01:14

 An Apple spokesman acknowledged that a vulnerability exists in Apple’s software for email on iPhones and iPads, known as the Mail app, and that the company had developed a fix, which will be rolled out in a forthcoming update on millions of devices it has sold globally. Jillian Kitchener has more.

