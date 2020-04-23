DEWALT Electric String Trimmer and Hedge Trimmer Combo $249, more in today’s Green Deals Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Home Depot offers the DEWALT 20V Cordless Electric String Trimmer and Hedge Trimmer for *$249 shipped*. As a comparison, this bundle typically sells for $300 or more with a total value of $325. This bundle includes everything you need to ditch the gas and oil routine for spring. The string trimmer is great for outdoor cleanups, while the hedge trimmer will help shape bushes and more. Ideal for quick cleanups around your property. Rated 4.3/5 stars.



more…



The post DEWALT Electric String Trimmer and Hedge Trimmer Combo $249, more in today’s Green Deals appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this James Stamper DEWALT Electric String Trimmer and Hedge Trimmer Combo $249, more in today's Green Deals - Home Depot offers the D… https://t.co/Se87uT87kQ 35 minutes ago vul DEWALT Electric String Trimmer and Hedge Trimmer Combo $249, more in today’s Green Deals https://t.co/s7NLV6JcYp 40 minutes ago Liberty Access Technologies DEWALT Electric String Trimmer and Hedge Trimmer Combo $249, more in today’s Green Deals https://t.co/mqJDZjKTLO 47 minutes ago Jewgenij Leube DEWALT Electric String Trimmer and Hedge Trimmer Combo $249, more in today’s Green Deals #tesla #eCar https://t.co/rnWfqFkzqv 48 minutes ago Global Analytica DEWALT Electric String Trimmer and Hedge Trimmer Combo $249, more in today's Green Deals https://t.co/WwWWbwKxdb by @trevorjd14 50 minutes ago Daniel Aharonoff DEWALT Electric String Trimmer and Hedge Trimmer Combo $249, more in today’s Green Deals: Home Depot offers the DEW… https://t.co/7VNLgFCxQo 53 minutes ago IdealMagnetSolutions DEWALT Electric String Trimmer and Hedge Trimmer Combo $249, more in today's Green Deals https://t.co/l3lrre3HFY by trevorjd14 #Bjmt 55 minutes ago Best Electric USA DEWALT Electric String Trimmer and Hedge Trimmer Combo $249, more in today’s Green Deals https://t.co/G3hCoMKnF6 https://t.co/OPnfefvKY6 56 minutes ago