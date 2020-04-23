Global  

9to5Toys Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Home Depot offers the DEWALT 20V Cordless Electric String Trimmer and Hedge Trimmer for *$249 shipped*. As a comparison, this bundle typically sells for $300 or more with a total value of $325. This bundle includes everything you need to ditch the gas and oil routine for spring. The string trimmer is great for outdoor cleanups, while the hedge trimmer will help shape bushes and more. Ideal for quick cleanups around your property. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

The post DEWALT Electric String Trimmer and Hedge Trimmer Combo $249, more in today's Green Deals appeared first on 9to5Toys.
