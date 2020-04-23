Data center deals have hit nearly $15 billion this year, as Amazon and Microsoft race to boost their cloud capacity amid the pandemic. That's more than all the data center deals in 2019 combined. (MSFT, AMZN)

Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· More money has been spent on data center deals so far this year than all of last year combined, according to new market research.

· Specifically, data center deals this year have reached nearly $15 billion, while they were at just shy of $15 billion last year.

· Expanding data center capacity is particularly right now... · More money has been spent on data center deals so far this year than all of last year combined, according to new market research.· Specifically, data center deals this year have reached nearly $15 billion, while they were at just shy of $15 billion last year.· Expanding data center capacity is particularly right now 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: TomoNews US - Published 2 days ago More minorities dying due to COVID-19 in the U.S. 02:27 WASHINGTON — Minorities in the United States are being disproportionately affected by the spread of coronavirus due to economic disparities and lack of data collection. According to Politico, black and brown American communities are being heavily affected by the spread of coronavirus in the U.S....