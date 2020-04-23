Even Elijah Wood needs Twitter’s help to sell his Animal Crossing turnips Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Image: Jessa (@directedbyrian)



The stalk market in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is bringing the internet together. After one user shared her incredible turnip prices on Twitter today, it caught the attention of The Lord of Rings star Elijah Wood.



Wood privately messaged Jessa (@directedbyrian) asking for her Dodo code so he could visit her island to sell his turnips. Her shop today was purchasing turnips for 599 bells each, which is a particularly good number to sell your turnips — normally, a good selling price is between the 300 to 400 bells range.



