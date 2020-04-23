Instacart is hiring even more shoppers and adding ‘wellness checks’ to its shopper app Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

An Instacart shopper in Washington D.C. prepares to fulfill a supermarket order | Photo by Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post via Getty Images



Grocery delivery platform Instacart says it plans to add 250,000 new workers, is extending the sick pay period for shoppers with COVID-19, and is introducing new safety measures for workers, including an in-app wellness check. Instacart announced exactly a month ago it was adding 300,000 new shoppers to meet the huge demand for grocery delivery during the coronavirus pandemic. It’s part of a massive uptick in hiring for “essential businesses” that remain open despite widespread stay-at-home orders; Walmart said it would hire 150,000 new workers and Amazon said it was adding 100,000 new employees.



