Instacart is hiring even more shoppers and adding ‘wellness checks’ to its shopper app

The Verge Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Instacart is hiring even more shoppers and adding ‘wellness checks’ to its shopper appAn Instacart shopper in Washington D.C. prepares to fulfill a supermarket order | Photo by Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

Grocery delivery platform Instacart says it plans to add 250,000 new workers, is extending the sick pay period for shoppers with COVID-19, and is introducing new safety measures for workers, including an in-app wellness check. Instacart announced exactly a month ago it was adding 300,000 new shoppers to meet the huge demand for grocery delivery during the coronavirus pandemic. It’s part of a massive uptick in hiring for “essential businesses” that remain open despite widespread stay-at-home orders; Walmart said it would hire 150,000 new workers and Amazon said it was adding 100,000 new employees.

Instacart’s new “wellness check” is a questionnaire in its app that asks workers if they have negative symptoms. If workers say they aren’t...
