Gunnar’s highly-rated Enigma Blue Light Filtering Glasses hit $40 (Reg. $50)

9to5Toys Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the Gunnar Optics Enigma Blue Light Filtering Gaming Glasses for *$39.99* *shipped*. Also available direct as part of its Deals of the Day. Amazon is also matching the *$39.99* price but is running low on stock. Normally $50, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. If you suffer from eye fatigue after long days at work or gaming, then Gunnar Optics’ blue light filtering glasses are a must. These glasses filter out the extra blue light that your computer generates which can keep you up later at night and also make your eyes get more fatigued after hours of viewing. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

