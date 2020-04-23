Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > NASA administrator urges people not to travel to Florida to watch historic SpaceX launch

NASA administrator urges people not to travel to Florida to watch historic SpaceX launch

The Verge Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
NASA administrator urges people not to travel to Florida to watch historic SpaceX launchAt the end of May, NASA astronauts are slated to launch to space from the United States once again, after nearly a decade of launching on Russian rockets from Kazakhstan — but NASA does not want members of the public to travel to see the mission in person. NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine is urging people to stay home and watch the historic mission online because of safety concerns associated with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We are asking people to join us in this launch, but to do so from home,” NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said during a press conference today on the agency’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This upcoming launch is set to be a significant achievement for both NASA and the United States. On May 27th,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: SpaceX launches another round of satellites from Kennedy Space Centre

SpaceX launches another round of satellites from Kennedy Space Centre 00:31

 SpaceX launched another round of Starlink internet satellites from Nasa’s Kennedy Space Centre on Wednesday. A SpaceX Falcon 9 blasted off at 3.30pm local time into a clear sky, carrying 60 satellites packed into the rocket’s nose cone into low-Earth orbit.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

srinivasan60006

srinivasan.v 🇮🇳 RT @twoLegit2Quite: NASA administrator urges people not to travel to Florida to watch historic SpaceX launch https://t.co/mJixAPxjol 42 seconds ago

MaxInWeb82

MaxInWeb RT @verge: NASA administrator urges people not to travel to Florida to watch historic SpaceX launch https://t.co/oQI2qJjHMq https://t.co/IP… 4 minutes ago

Ivan57330443

Ivan NASA administrator urges people not to travel to Florida to watch historic SpaceX launch https://t.co/pQJKBAnUBm https://t.co/ph01ItTcil 29 minutes ago

wtagraphix

WTA Graphix, Inc. RT @WebDesignHat: NASA administrator urges people not to travel to Florida to watch historic SpaceX launch https://t.co/oCJCWcfsp7 https://… 44 minutes ago

WebDesignHat

Web Design Hat NASA administrator urges people not to travel to Florida to watch historic SpaceX launch https://t.co/oCJCWcfsp7 https://t.co/Cu21WeGm1J 45 minutes ago

twoLegit2Quite

2Legit2Quit NASA administrator urges people not to travel to Florida to watch historic SpaceX launch https://t.co/mJixAPxjol 51 minutes ago

Interplanetypod

The Interplanetary Podcast NASA administrator urges people not to travel to Florida to watch historic SpaceX launch https://t.co/s6yiSO0O5P #space 1 hour ago

DirkStrauss

Dirk Strauss NASA administrator urges people not to travel to Florida to watch historic SpaceX launch https://t.co/3ut2fFlbT5 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.