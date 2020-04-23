NASA administrator urges people not to travel to Florida to watch historic SpaceX launch Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

At the end of May, NASA astronauts are slated to launch to space from the United States once again, after nearly a decade of launching on Russian rockets from Kazakhstan — but NASA does not want members of the public to travel to see the mission in person. NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine is urging people to stay home and watch the historic mission online because of safety concerns associated with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.



“We are asking people to join us in this launch, but to do so from home,” NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said during a press conference today on the agency’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



This upcoming launch is set to be a significant achievement for both NASA and the United States. On May 27th,...

