Parks and Recreation is returning next week for a half-hour charity special on NBC

The Verge Friday, 24 April 2020
NBC’s Parks and Recreation will be returning for a half-hour scripted special next week to raise money for Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund, NBC announced today (via The Hollywood Reporter). The special is scheduled to air on Thursday, April 30th at 8:30PM ET / PT.

The episode follows series protagonist Leslie Knope, played by Amy Poehler, and her efforts to “stay connected to her friends in a time of social distancing,” according to NBC.



Leslie Knope wants to let you in on a secret... On April 30, #ParksAndRec is returning to NBC for “A Parks and Recreation Special”. Our workplace proximity associates, along with our neighbors at @StateFarm, are raising money for @FeedingAmerica. Join us! https://t.co/YuyWBTYmrH p...
 On Thursday, we're returning to Pawnee with some of our favorite workplace proximity associates.

