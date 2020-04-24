Parks and Recreation is returning next week for a half-hour charity special on NBC

Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Image: NBC



NBC’s Parks and Recreation will be returning for a half-hour scripted special next week to raise money for Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund, NBC announced today (via The Hollywood Reporter). The special is scheduled to air on Thursday, April 30th at 8:30PM ET / PT.



The episode follows series protagonist Leslie Knope, played by Amy Poehler, and her efforts to “stay connected to her friends in a time of social distancing,” according to NBC.







