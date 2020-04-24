Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > How to save an address in the Waze navigation app so you can easily return to your favorite places

How to save an address in the Waze navigation app so you can easily return to your favorite places

Business Insider Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
How to save an address in the Waze navigation app so you can easily return to your favorite places· You can save an address in Waze in four ways, all of which will add the destination to your Favorites list. 
· You can save an address in Waze by tapping the three-dotted line that appears next to a location in your Waze History.
· Another way to save an address in Waze by searching a place and tapping the star icon on...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PurbitaDitecha

Purbita Ditecha How to save an address in the Waze navigation app so you can easily… https://t.co/hiz4qPa2bJ via #Indilens #India 12 minutes ago

iangodman

Ian Godman (Universal Digital Services) How to save an address in the Waze navigation app so you can easily return to your favorite places… https://t.co/ApAkbBgzMU 34 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. How to save an address in the Waze navigation app so you can easily return to your favorite places… https://t.co/BkdATY4cgR 34 minutes ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT How to save an address in the Waze navigation app so you can easily return to your favorite places… https://t.co/MGnonFYBNn 34 minutes ago

SAI

Business Insider Tech How to save an address in the Waze navigation app so you can easily return to your favorite places https://t.co/qjGaJzv5Ip 43 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.