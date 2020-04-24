Global  

Travis Scott's 'Fortnite' concert drew 12.3 million concurrent viewers

engadget Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
The first showing of Travis Scott’s in-game Fortnite concert has concluded, and according to Epic Games, more than 12.3 million players logged in at once to experience it. A few captured streams of the event, so if you’d like to check it out without...
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Travis Scott Is Going on Tour in 'Fortnite'

Travis Scott Is Going on Tour in 'Fortnite' 00:59

 The rapper will debut a new song during his virtual music tour Scott and Epic Games are planning from April 23rd-25th. According to Epic Games' website, there will be five shows in total.

