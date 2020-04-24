Travis Scott's 'Fortnite' concert drew 12.3 million concurrent viewers

The first showing of Travis Scott’s in-game Fortnite concert has concluded, and according to Epic Games, more than 12.3 million players logged in at once to experience it. A few captured streams of the event, so if you’d like to check it out without...

