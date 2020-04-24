Global  

7 New Features In Android 11 Developer Preview 3

Fossbytes Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
After the last Android Developer Preview 2.1 minor update, Google has released the final Developer Preview build — Android 11 DP3. Just like previous DPs, this one is also exclusive to the Google Pixel series barring the first Pixel. Word of advice: Developer Previews are intended for developers since they mostly include new APIs and system-level […]

The post 7 New Features In Android 11 Developer Preview 3 appeared first on Fossbytes.
