Fortnite's Travis Scott virtual concert watched by millions

BBC News Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Travis Scott's 10-minute show wowed players and press - and saw millions take part online.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Travis Scott Is Going on Tour in 'Fortnite'

Travis Scott Is Going on Tour in 'Fortnite' 00:59

 The rapper will debut a new song during his virtual music tour Scott and Epic Games are planning from April 23rd-25th. According to Epic Games' website, there will be five shows in total.

