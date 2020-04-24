Global  

iPhone 1-day sale starts at $120: XS $440, 8 $210, more (Cert. Refurb)

9to5Toys Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Today only, Woot is offering various refurbished iPhone models from *$119.99*. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. You can pick up the iPhone XS from *$439.99* or the larger XS Max starting at *$509.99*. Both are just under our previous mention and down from the new condition starting price of $999. Each device offers a Super Retina display with OLED HDR panels. Inside, you’ll find Apple’s A12 Bionic chip with support for FaceID. There are 12 and 7MP cameras alongside support for wireless charging on the long list of notable specs. 90-day warranty included with purchase.

-Other notable iPhone deals include:-

· iPhone 7: *from $120*

· Plus: *from $190*

· iPhone 8: *from $210*
· iPhone X: *from $390*

more…

The post iPhone 1-day sale starts at $120: XS $440, 8 $210, more (Cert. Refurb) appeared first on 9to5Toys.
