iPhone 1-day sale starts at $120: XS $440, 8 $210, more (Cert. Refurb)

Today only, Woot is offering various refurbished iPhone models from *$119.99*. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. You can pick up the iPhone XS from *$439.99* or the larger XS Max starting at *$509.99*. Both are just under our previous mention and down from the new condition starting price of $999. Each device offers a Super Retina display with OLED HDR panels. Inside, you’ll find Apple’s A12 Bionic chip with support for FaceID. There are 12 and 7MP cameras alongside support for wireless charging on the long list of notable specs. 90-day warranty included with purchase.



-Other notable iPhone deals include:-



· iPhone 7: *from $120*



· Plus: *from $190*



· iPhone 8: *from $210*

· iPhone X: *from $390*



