9to5Toys Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Amazon is now offering a 25-pack of Costa Farms Indoor Succulents for *$29.24 shipped*. Matched at Home Depot. Regularly up to $46 at Home Depot, this pack has sold in the $38 range elsewhere and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. Great for gifts, DIY projects, and just for adding some greenery to your home/workspaces, this is a 25-pack of assorted succulents, roughly measuring about 2-inches tall (although some will get taller and wider). Each plant ships in a grower’s pot with drainage holes and can grow both indoors and outside, depending on weather conditions. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 800 Amazon customers. More details below. more…

The post Grab some succulents for your home workspace: 25-pack for $29 (Reg. up to $46) appeared first on 9to5Toys.
