Fibaro’s Z-Wave Multi-Sensor tracks motion, vibrations, more at $40 (33% off)

Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Amazon is currently offering the Fibaro Z-Wave Plus Multi-Sensor for *$39.98 shipped*. Typically fetching $60, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, comes within $3 of the all-time low, and is one of the best we’ve seen to date. Touted as the “world’s smallest Z-Wave multi-sensor,” Fibaro’s smart home accessory combines motion detection and temperature tracking with light intensity and vibration monitoring. It’s less than 2-inches wide, meaning it’ll easily blend in with your home. From sending alerts to your smartphone to automating your smart home, this is a versatile sensor that’s compatible with SmartThings and plenty of other Z-Wave systems. A multicolor LED eye visually displays motion and temperature. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of customers. More details below.
