More than 12 million players tuned in for Travis Scott's 'Fortnite' event. That's roughly the same size as the average 'Monday Night Football' audience.

Business Insider Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
More than 12 million players tuned in for Travis Scott's 'Fortnite' event. That's roughly the same size as the average 'Monday Night Football' audience.· Rapper Travis Scott drew 12.3 million players to an in-game "Fortnite" concert on Thursday night, roughly as many as the average "Monday Night Football" audience. 
· Scott debuted a new song as part of a three-day tour within the game. Following the event, Scott posted on Twitter that it was "honestly one of the most...
 The rapper will debut a new song during his virtual music tour Scott and Epic Games are planning from April 23rd-25th. According to Epic Games' website, there will be five shows in total.

NewsPortugali

[email protected] The first concert of the tour was seen by more than 12.3 million players simultaneously, breaking the previous reco… https://t.co/8l9cPuOjFb 7 minutes ago

QuanFromCT

Ace Trainer Quan RT @ESPN_Esports: The @trvisXX "Astronomical" debut drew 12.3 million players to @FortniteGame on Thursday, breaking the game's record for… 7 minutes ago

BrodieGamerz

BrodieGamerz RT ESPN_Esports "The trvisXX "Astronomical" debut drew 12.3 million players to FortniteGame on Thursday, breaking… https://t.co/I499vGywTl 11 minutes ago

TechSpot

TechSpot Fortnite's first Travis Scott concert drew more than 12.3 million concurrent players, a new record… https://t.co/DSmepoljVc 11 minutes ago

ESPN_Esports

ESPN Esports The @trvisXX "Astronomical" debut drew 12.3 million players to @FortniteGame on Thursday, breaking the game's reco… https://t.co/d5QcZf9hch 12 minutes ago

GameExamined

Game Examined @basketballisso2 @MikanFanClubCEO Bud, I feel like we’ve been over this a million times: teams are made up by more… https://t.co/T6Oi7QxlXL 21 minutes ago

FTFV2019

Frank Bacon RT @SAI: More than 12 million players tuned in for Travis Scott's 'Fortnite' event. That's roughly the same size as the average 'Monday Nig… 26 minutes ago

kelv_charles

charles kelvin RT @USATODAY: The live event was an "all-time record" drew more than 12 million concurrent players. https://t.co/l48UhyJBL9 30 minutes ago

