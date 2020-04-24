More than 12 million players tuned in for Travis Scott's 'Fortnite' event. That's roughly the same size as the average 'Monday Night Football' audience.

· Rapper Travis Scott drew 12.3 million players to an in-game "Fortnite" concert on Thursday night, roughly as many as the average "Monday Night Football" audience.

Scott debuted a new song as part of a three-day tour within the game. Following the event, Scott posted on Twitter that it was "honestly one of the most"



