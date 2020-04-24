Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Zac has hands-on impressions with the Magic Keyboard for iPad, Benjamin has an update on the Logitech trackpad, Apple has a new Mac battery feature, and there’s a 23-inch iMac update rumored.



Subscribe to receive new episodes every Friday: 🟣 Apple Podcasts 🟠 Overcast 🟢 Spotify



*Sponsored by Pillow**:* Pillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.



*Sponsored by Intego:** *Get 9to5Mac’s deal of the month with 50% off Intego’s Mac Internet Security X9 bundle.https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2020/04/9to5Mac-Happy-Hour-04-24-2020.mp3



more…



The post 9to5Mac Happy Hour 274: Magic Keyboard for iPad, Apple Music on Samsung TVs, 23-inch iMac appeared first on 9to5Mac. 👓 View full article

