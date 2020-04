Recent related videos from verified sources German health minister open to soccer restart behind closed doors



Germany's health minister Jens Spahn is open to the possibility of Bundesliga matches being played behind closed doors starting next month. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:16 Published 1 week ago Fans Banned at All Sporting Events in Italy Due to Coronavirus



Fans Banned at All Sporting Events in Italy Due to Coronavirus All sporting events in Italy will take place behind closed doors until at least April 3. Schools and universities will remain closed.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:03 Published on March 5, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this Pavel Nosok Biometrics startup Yoti to help Colombia resume closed-door soccer matches amid COVID-19 freeze… https://t.co/wJV2Uvvypd 6 days ago Media Simplicity Biometrics startup Yoti to help Colombia resume closed-door soccer matches amid COVID-19 freeze https://t.co/sQ3tUUP7ME 6 days ago