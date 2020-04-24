Facebook to launch ‘virtual dating’ over Messenger for Facebook Dating users

Global  

TechCrunch Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Facebook will soon allow users to go on “virtual dates,” the company announced today. The social network is planning to introduce a new video calling feature that will allow users of its Facebook Dating service to connect and video call over Messenger, as an alternative to going on a real-world date. This sort of feature […]
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: Facebook Launches Gaming App

Facebook Launches Gaming App 00:22

 Facebook launched a gaming app called Facebook Gaming Worldwide aimed specifically at the streaming community and is currently available for Android users.

