Messenger Rooms are Facebook’s answer to Zoom and Houseparty for the pandemic

The Verge Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Messenger Rooms are Facebook’s answer to Zoom and Houseparty for the pandemicFacebook is rolling out a suite of new products to expand its capabilities in video chat. The company today announced Messenger Rooms, a tool for starting virtual hangouts with up to 50 people and allowing friends to drop in on you whenever they like. It’s also doubling the capacity of video calls on WhatsApp from four people to eight, adding video calls to Facebook Dating, and adding new live-streaming features to both Facebook and Instagram.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the features in a live stream today. In an interview with The Verge, Zuckerberg said the new video features were built in line with the company’s shift toward creating more private messaging tools.

“Video presence isn’t a new area for us,” he said. “But it’s an area...
