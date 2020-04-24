Add BenQ’s 25-inch 144Hz Gaming Monitor to your battlestation: $299 (Save $80)

Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Amazon is currently offering the BenQ ZOWIE XL2536 24.5-inch 144Hz Gaming Monitor for *$299 shipped*. Also available for $1 more at Best Buy as well as B&H. Typically selling for $379, today’s offer saves you $80 and matches the all-time low. With a 144Hz panel in tow, BenQ’s monitor brings 1080p gameplay to your setup. There’s a fully height-adjustable mount included with VESA compatibility, alongside a switch that allows you to conveniently change monitor settings. HDMI and DisplayPort headline the included I/O, but there’s also a 2-port USB 3.0 hub and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.



