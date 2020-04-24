TaoTronics’ 1,800-lumen LED lamp lights up your office at $30 ($20 off)

Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TaoTronics LED Floor Lamp for *$29.99 shipped* with the code *WTRRSXQ8* at checkout. This is down from its $50 going rate and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering up to 1,800-lumens of light output, this lamp is perfect for any office or living room. It offers three different color temperatures and five adjustable brightness levels so you can make sure it’ll match any room. Plus, the gooseneck design ensures that you can point the light anywhere to get illumination exactly where you need it. Rated 4.6/5 stars.



