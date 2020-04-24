Facebook Messenger Rooms challenges Zoom with free, unlimited group video calls

Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

As Zoom becomes synonymous with group video chat, Facebook announced a number of different options to connect friends remotely, including a new feature: Messenger Rooms.



Like Zoom, as well as a new feature in Skype, Messenger Rooms won’t require a Facebook account. (It does appear, however, that the person who creates the invitation will need to belong to Facebook. The same will be true when the service eventually comes to Instagram and WhatsApp.)



It’s not quite live yet, though. Messenger Rooms is rolling out in some countries this week and will expand to the rest of the world—including the U.S.—in coming weeks, Facebook said in a blog post.



