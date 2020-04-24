Global  

Facebook Messenger Rooms challenges Zoom with free, unlimited group video calls

PC World Friday, 24 April 2020
As Zoom becomes synonymous with group video chat, Facebook announced a number of different options to connect friends remotely, including a new feature: Messenger Rooms.

Like Zoom, as well as a new feature in Skype, Messenger Rooms won’t require a Facebook account. (It does appear, however, that the person who creates the invitation will need to belong to Facebook. The same will be true when the service eventually comes to Instagram and WhatsApp.)

It’s not quite live yet, though. Messenger Rooms is rolling out in some countries this week and will expand to the rest of the world—including the U.S.—in coming weeks, Facebook said in a blog post.

 Facebook Launches Zoom Rival Called 'Messenger Rooms' According to CNBC, up to 50 people can join in on a group call with the free feature. A Facebook spokesperson says the 50-person limit is not available right away. There will be a smaller number allowed for calls and it will gradually grow to 50....

