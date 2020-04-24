Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > First baby bison born on ancestral land in more than 150 years: Wanuskewin

First baby bison born on ancestral land in more than 150 years: Wanuskewin

CBC.ca Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
The herd of bison, reintroduced Wanuskewin lands late last year, welcomed its first newborn bison on Earth Day. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published
News video: This vegetarian fast-food restaurant could give burger chains a run for their money

This vegetarian fast-food restaurant could give burger chains a run for their money 01:12

 A vegetarian fast-food chain is on pace to give its burger-chain rivals some serious competition in the next few years.In 2015, Amy’s Kitchen, a family-owned, California-based manufacturer of organic foods, opened Amy’s Drive Thru.America’s first vegetarian, organic, gluten-free-optional...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SheilaMacCallum

Sheila MacCallum RT @CBCTechSci: First baby bison born on ancestral land in more than 150 years: Wanuskewin https://t.co/cGjuNX20sD https://t.co/kXWsMz9OCX 1 minute ago

CBCTechSci

CBC Tech and Science First baby bison born on ancestral land in more than 150 years: Wanuskewin https://t.co/cGjuNX20sD https://t.co/kXWsMz9OCX 3 minutes ago

_MLogan

Melissa Logan First baby bison born on ancestral land in more than 150 years: Wanuskewin | CBC News https://t.co/ZnfMVaiShL 13 minutes ago

LynRaeEve

Evelyn Rae For the first time in around 150 years - Spring brings new life to Wanuskewin bison herd https://t.co/iZ3FgWHPl5 28 minutes ago

S_K_63

Signy klebeck RN RT @TheStarPhoenix: 'Circle of life': First baby bison born on Wanuskewin land since before 1876 https://t.co/WLQQ0uuMGV #FirstNations #Ind… 52 minutes ago

MMBris

It's Spoopy Megan I'm not crying, you're crying. https://t.co/r0kpLrJog5 1 hour ago

upgreen9quark

green quark First baby bison born on Wanuskewin land since before 1876 https://t.co/tR6zdjPm8p 1 hour ago

Bouzhoo

Patricia D McGuire 'Circle of life': First baby bison born on Wanuskewin land since before 1876 https://t.co/L2RD0Xd9hP 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.