Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Ubuntu 20.04 adds VPN and support for a key Windows 10 feature

Ubuntu 20.04 adds VPN and support for a key Windows 10 feature

TechRadar Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

davidfish4

David Fish Ubuntu 20.04 adds VPN and support for a key Windows 10 feature https://t.co/xKA2EPYRcH 2 hours ago

artigianiweb

Artigiani Del Web Ubuntu 20.04 adds VPN and support for a key Windows 10 feature https://t.co/5sKHoRenOj 3 hours ago

KKurbs

Kevin Kurbs Ubuntu 20.04 adds VPN and support for a key Windows 10 feature https://t.co/6GRgTABu0F #tech #technology #techradar https://t.co/Xt6DTFK4Tw 4 hours ago

LinuxDreams

LinuxDreams RT @iammannyj: Ubuntu 20.04 adds VPN and support for a key Windows 10 feature. https://t.co/KAS3sVgjGW #Ubuntu #Linux 5 hours ago

iammannyj

Manny James 🇨🇦🇯🇲🖖🏿🕹 Ubuntu 20.04 adds VPN and support for a key Windows 10 feature. https://t.co/KAS3sVgjGW #Ubuntu #Linux 5 hours ago

EmmanuelTsouris

Emmanuel Tsouris RT @awscloud: New #AWSLaunches! 🚀EC2 Image Builder adds support for Ubuntu, RHEL, CentOS & SLES 🚀Amazon Translate batch translation is now… 10 hours ago

Its502geekguy

502 Geek Guy Ubuntu 20.04 adds VPN and support for a key Windows 10 feature https://t.co/7ps4twXRd0 10 hours ago

LinuxDreams

LinuxDreams RT @AnonTechOps: Ubuntu 20.04 adds VPN and support for a key Windows 10 feature #Linux https://t.co/0yD9yoWOss 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.