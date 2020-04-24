Trump challenges Amazon to 'build their own post office' if the company balks at his idea to charge it up to 5 times more in shipping rates as part of a USPS bailout (AMZN) Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

· President Trump again accused Amazon of taking advantage of the US Postal Service, challenging the company to "build their own post office" during a press conference Friday.

· Trump has frequently complained that Amazon and other online retailers are taking advantage of USPS through below-market shipping rates.

· The... · President Trump again accused Amazon of taking advantage of the US Postal Service, challenging the company to "build their own post office" during a press conference Friday.· Trump has frequently complained that Amazon and other online retailers are taking advantage of USPS through below-market shipping rates.· The 👓 View full article

Credit: Wochit - Published 2 days ago Trump Threatens To Block Aid To Postal Service 00:45 President Donald Trump is threatening to block federal aid for the US Postal Service. According to Reuters, Trump insists the USPS should raise its shipping rates for online companies like Amazon.com. His stance is prompting criticism that the move would hurt consumers relying more than usual on...

