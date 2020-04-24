Trump challenges Amazon to 'build their own post office' if the company balks at his idea to charge it up to 5 times more in shipping rates as part of a USPS bailout (AMZN)
· President Trump again accused Amazon of taking advantage of the US Postal Service, challenging the company to "build their own post office" during a press conference Friday.
· Trump has frequently complained that Amazon and other online retailers are taking advantage of USPS through below-market shipping rates.
· The...