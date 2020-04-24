Bored at home this weekend? You can play the popular card game 'Cards Against Humanity' with your friends online for free Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

· A couple of websites offer free versions of "Cards Against Humanity" that you can play with your friends online.

· The games allows everyone to remotely see the game, while your individual hand is kept private.

· The games work best when hosting an audio or video call with friends while playing.

