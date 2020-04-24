Drop into Apex Legends with shields and weapons during the Battle Armor event

Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Apex Legends is seeing a new twist on armor before Season 5 drops in a few weeks. On Tuesday, April 28, we’re going to see an all-new limited-time mode called Battle Armor introduced. This event will take place on World’s Edge and evolves over the 14-day period until Season 5 is released, offering a “new twist on armor every few days.” What all does this entail? Well, we’ll be getting an extra week of Season 4, as well as dropping into the game with a weapon already in our hand, but keep reading to find out more.



