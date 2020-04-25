Facebook launches Messenger Rooms as an alternative to Zoom

Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

While Zoom has been taking numerous steps to address various security and privacy concerns that have arisen in recent weeks, there are still plenty of people seeking alternatives to the video conferencing platform. Now Facebook is trying to make its Messenger tool a viable option. With Facebook Messenger Rooms, the social media giant is giving people the option of conducting video chats with up to 50 people at a time. Unlike the free version of Zoom, there is no time limit on chats in Messenger Rooms, and as an added bonus there is no need to have a Facebook account… [Continue Reading] 👓 View full article

