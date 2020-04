Recent related news from verified sources 10 things in tech you need to know today Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Monday. 1. *Apple is locked in a power battle with the UK and France about how COVID-19 should be...

Business Insider 2 days ago



France, Germany in standoff with Silicon Valley on contact tracing A standoff between the two largest nations in the European Union and Silicon Valley escalated on Friday as Apple and Google rebuffed demands by France and...

Reuters 5 days ago



