Amazon restricted from selling non-essential items in France after it loses court appeal Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

Amazon has lost its appeal of a French court ruling that requires the company to temporarily stop delivering nonessential items in France or face hefty fines, the New York Times reported.



The Versailles Court of Appeals upheld a lower-court ruling that led the e-commerce company to close six of its fulfillment centers in France and put workers on paid furlough. Amazon had said the definition of what goods it could ship was not clear and rather than risk being fined, opted to temporarily close the fulfillment centers.



Under the French court ruling, Amazon can only deliver items directly related to medical supplies, hygiene products, and food items in the country during the coronavirus pandemic. It must conduct a risk assessment of its...

Credit: Reuters Studio - Published 23 hours ago French court upholds ruling restricting Amazon 01:11 A French court rejected U.S. online retailer Amazon's appeal against a ruling that limits what it can deliver during the coronavirus crisis. Ciara Lee reports

