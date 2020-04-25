The CEO of $15 billion Twilio gives his best advice for startups facing a fundraising crunch in a recession: Be frugal, and focus on customers instead of investors (TWLO)
· Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson cofounded his company in early 2008, amid the Great Recession. It's now valued about $15 billion on the public markets.
· Fundraising was difficult for Twilio at first, which meant that the company had to buckle down, be frugal, and focus solely on delivering something that worked for its customers....