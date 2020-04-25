Comment: Can we appreciate how much better Samsung’s software has gotten?

Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Shortly after the iPhone SE was announced, a conversation on Twitter ended with me on eBay buying Samsung’s 2014-released Galaxy Alpha on a whim. Today, I spent a bit of time playing around with the phone and it’s given me a new appreciation of just how much better Samsung’s software — and Android a whole — has gotten over the past few years. Yup, we’re going back to the TouchWiz days.



