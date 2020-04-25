Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Comment: Can we appreciate how much better Samsung’s software has gotten?

Comment: Can we appreciate how much better Samsung’s software has gotten?

9to5Google Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Shortly after the iPhone SE was announced, a conversation on Twitter ended with me on eBay buying Samsung’s 2014-released Galaxy Alpha on a whim. Today, I spent a bit of time playing around with the phone and it’s given me a new appreciation of just how much better Samsung’s software — and Android a whole — has gotten over the past few years. Yup, we’re going back to the TouchWiz days.

more…

The post Comment: Can we appreciate how much better Samsung’s software has gotten? appeared first on 9to5Google.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.