Tesla reportedly plans to recall some workers to its California plant this week Sunday, 26 April 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge



Tesla plans to call some workers back to its assembly plant in Fremont, California staring April 29th, despite a shelter-in-place order in the San Francisco Bay Area in effect through May 3rd, Bloomberg News reported.



Plant leaders sent messages to workers in the Fremont factory’s paint and stamping operations asking them to respond and confirm whether they plan to come to work, according to Bloomberg.



Tesla temporarily shut down its Fremont plant March 23rd but continued trying to convince local officials that the factory was an “essential business” that shouldn’t be subject to the shelter-in-place order. The company argued it should be categorized as “national critical infrastructure” under the Department of Homeland Security’s... Illustration by Alex Castro / The VergeTesla plans to call some workers back to its assembly plant in Fremont, California staring April 29th, despite a shelter-in-place order in the San Francisco Bay Area in effect through May 3rd, Bloomberg News reported.Plant leaders sent messages to workers in the Fremont factory’s paint and stamping operations asking them to respond and confirm whether they plan to come to work, according to Bloomberg.Tesla temporarily shut down its Fremont plant March 23rd but continued trying to convince local officials that the factory was an “essential business” that shouldn’t be subject to the shelter-in-place order. The company argued it should be categorized as “national critical infrastructure” under the Department of Homeland Security’s... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this