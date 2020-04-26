Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > A 'nanofiber' mask fabric manufactured in Oklahoma filters 9 times more tiny, potentially-dangerous particles than a bandana, independent tests show. Here's how you can buy it

A 'nanofiber' mask fabric manufactured in Oklahoma filters 9 times more tiny, potentially-dangerous particles than a bandana, independent tests show. Here's how you can buy it

Business Insider Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
A 'nanofiber' mask fabric manufactured in Oklahoma filters 9 times more tiny, potentially-dangerous particles than a bandana, independent tests show. Here's how you can buy it· One of the designers that discovered that blue shop towels were more effective at filtering tiny particles than a bandana worked with a particle testing company to officially test 20 materials.
· They tested a variety of things people were using to create homemade masks, from paper towels to vacuum cleaner bags.
· A...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

New study says coronavirus detected on tiny particles of air pollution

As the debate rages worldwide about when to send people back to work, a new report says COVID-19 could be even more contagious than previously believed. It's...
CBS News


Tweets about this

maelynn_cortez

Grateful Mae 💃 RT @MarshaCollier: A nanofiber 😷 mask fabric manufactured in Oklahoma filters 9 times more tiny, potentially-dangerous particles than a ban… 2 days ago

MarshaCollier

Marsha Collier A nanofiber 😷 mask fabric manufactured in Oklahoma filters 9 times more tiny, potentially-dangerous particles than… https://t.co/uKYIyaP9Mc 3 days ago

BioscienceNB

BioNB #EducateYourself "A 'nanofiber' mask fabric manufactured in Oklahoma filters 9 times as many tiny, potentially dan… https://t.co/PXHE7TfPH7 4 days ago

AziziZahiHawass

Azizi Zahi Hawass❌ RT @Homsher_PhD: A 'nanofiber' mask fabric manufactured in Oklahoma filters 9 times as many tiny, potentially dangerous particles as a band… 4 days ago

IAM__Network

IAM Platform A ‘nanofiber’ mask fabric manufactured in Oklahoma filters 9 times as many tiny, potentially dangerous READ MORE… https://t.co/gwIlmD4KUs 5 days ago

IAM__Network

IAM Platform A ‘nanofiber’ mask fabric manufactured in Oklahoma filters 9 times as many tiny, potentially dangerous READ MORE… https://t.co/7iiQrisiDb 5 days ago

RazMason

Raz Mason A 'nanofiber' mask fabric manufactured in Oklahoma filters 9 times more tiny, potentially-dangerous particles than… https://t.co/bSiegxUikP 5 days ago

Wtfenway94

BOSTON ENVY A 'nanofiber' mask fabric manufactured in Oklahoma filters 9 times more tiny, potentially-dangerous particles than… https://t.co/H6R7ZqW2lL 6 days ago