A 'nanofiber' mask fabric manufactured in Oklahoma filters 9 times more tiny, potentially-dangerous particles than a bandana, independent tests show. Here's how you can buy it

Sunday, 26 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· One of the designers that discovered that blue shop towels were more effective at filtering tiny particles than a bandana worked with a particle testing company to officially test 20 materials.

· They tested a variety of things people were using to create homemade masks, from paper towels to vacuum cleaner bags.

· A... · One of the designers that discovered that blue shop towels were more effective at filtering tiny particles than a bandana worked with a particle testing company to officially test 20 materials.· They tested a variety of things people were using to create homemade masks, from paper towels to vacuum cleaner bags.· A 👓 View full article

