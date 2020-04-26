A 'nanofiber' mask fabric manufactured in Oklahoma filters 9 times more tiny, potentially-dangerous particles than a bandana, independent tests show. Here's how you can buy it
· One of the designers that discovered that blue shop towels were more effective at filtering tiny particles than a bandana worked with a particle testing company to officially test 20 materials.
· They tested a variety of things people were using to create homemade masks, from paper towels to vacuum cleaner bags.
· A...