Samsung is reportedly working on a phone with a pop-up camera Sunday, 26 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Samsung has tried to do away with visible cameras on its phones in the past, but its next attempt might seem... familiar. Well-known leaker OnLeaks and Pigtou have posted renders of what they say is an upcoming Samsung phone (likely in the Galaxy A s... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this David Zambrano Samsung is reportedly working on a phone with a pop-up camera https://t.co/PSNE82gGR2 https://t.co/SwqC4RW2I5 12 minutes ago kathyweber Why is this needed? Why change something that's not broke? Now you're creating something that could stop "popping u… https://t.co/FGG1XJ5Typ 17 minutes ago World News Coverage * Samsung is reportedly working on a phone with a pop-up camera Engadget * Samsung’s first smartphone with pop-up… https://t.co/cv3jOyL9uH 1 hour ago ミュージック＆ダンス Samsung is reportedly working on a phone with a pop-up camera - Engadget https://t.co/wtRU3Pjvyg 1 hour ago Tech & Gaming Samsung is reportedly working on a phone with a pop-up camera - Engadget https://t.co/B3pPryRIYw 1 hour ago Genilovestech RT @engadget: Samsung is reportedly working on a phone with a pop-up camera https://t.co/ijBacf3WuI https://t.co/4zlEbQqCll 2 hours ago Tech Power News Samsung is reportedly working on a phone with a pop-up camera https://t.co/9FjHynwP9P https://t.co/DIDUpQq5vT 2 hours ago Dr Vicente Nario Samsung is reportedly working on a phone with a pop-up camera https://t.co/xbktlWOT47 - Sponsored Links OnLeaks/P… https://t.co/RyWp4LJPFv 2 hours ago