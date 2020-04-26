The coronavirus pandemic is getting the ‘total attention’ of the Gates Foundation Sunday, 26 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Photo by Saeed Adyani / Netflix



Microsoft founder Bill Gates expects his foundation to work “almost entirely” on the coronavirus pandemic in the near future, the Financial Times reported. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has a $40 billion endowment, and has worked on HIV and malaria and polio eradication. But Gates said the foundation has shifted most of that focus to work on the coronavirus.



“This has the foundation’s total attention,” Gates told the FT. “Even our non-health related work, like higher education and K-12 [schools], is completely switched around to look at how you facilitate online learning.”



The Gates Foundation already has pledged a total of $250 million “to support development of diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines; help strengthen African and... Photo by Saeed Adyani / NetflixMicrosoft founder Bill Gates expects his foundation to work “almost entirely” on the coronavirus pandemic in the near future, the Financial Times reported. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has a $40 billion endowment, and has worked on HIV and malaria and polio eradication. But Gates said the foundation has shifted most of that focus to work on the coronavirus.“This has the foundation’s total attention,” Gates told the FT. “Even our non-health related work, like higher education and K-12 [schools], is completely switched around to look at how you facilitate online learning.”The Gates Foundation already has pledged a total of $250 million “to support development of diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines; help strengthen African and... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 3 days ago Coronavirus in numbers: UK hospital death toll rises to 18,738 00:32 A total of 18,738 patients have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Wednesday, the Department of Health said, up by 638 from 18,100 the day before. You Might Like

Tweets about this LeRoy Hall IV The coronavirus pandemic is getting the ‘total attention’ of the Gates Foundation https://t.co/uj6rkLgf9I 34 minutes ago twood3 RT @verge: The coronavirus pandemic is getting the "total attention" of the Gates Foundation https://t.co/o9505G0GhP https://t.co/vqmM72V2Qm 43 minutes ago Dusan Pilar The coronavirus pandemic is getting the ‘total attention’ of the Gates Foundation https://t.co/l8aTfEoFtL https://t.co/0c1KZnsgx2 51 minutes ago Marcella Oliveri The coronavirus pandemic is getting the “total attention” of the Gates Foundation https://t.co/b4EoZh2RVG via @Verge 55 minutes ago Rechain The coronavirus pandemic is getting the ‘total attention’ of the Gates Foundation https://t.co/0wppNLTidM 1 hour ago denny The coronavirus pandemic is getting the ‘total attention’ of the Gates Foundation - The Verge https://t.co/dGgH4d8aoI 1 hour ago Infinixity The coronavirus pandemic is getting the ‘total attention’ of the Gates Foundation https://t.co/CTwIbHNnaq https://t.co/4KTzvCzEcs 1 hour ago Adjei Boadi Francis RT @ICTcrusaders: The coronavirus pandemic is getting the ‘total attention’ of the Gates Foundation https://t.co/nOd3pvgyhs https://t.co/0f… 2 hours ago