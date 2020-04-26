Australia’s COVIDSafe contact tracing app already has more than a million downloads

Sunday, 26 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Illustration by Grayson Blackmon and Alex Castro / The Verge



Australia launched a coronavirus contact tracing app on Sunday, drawing over a million downloads within a just few hours, the BBC reported. COVIDSafe lets devices conduct a “digital handshake” when they come within 5 feet of each other, notifying users if they’ve come into contact for longer than 15 minutes with an infected person.



Australia’s voluntary app is based on Singapore’s TraceTogether software, and uses Bluetooth and stored contact data, Reuters reported. The government says the app doesn’t collect location data and an infected person must consent to having their data shared.



