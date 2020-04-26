Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Australia’s COVIDSafe contact tracing app already has more than a million downloads

Australia’s COVIDSafe contact tracing app already has more than a million downloads

The Verge Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
Australia’s COVIDSafe contact tracing app already has more than a million downloadsIllustration by Grayson Blackmon and Alex Castro / The Verge

Australia launched a coronavirus contact tracing app on Sunday, drawing over a million downloads within a just few hours, the BBC reported. COVIDSafe lets devices conduct a “digital handshake” when they come within 5 feet of each other, notifying users if they’ve come into contact for longer than 15 minutes with an infected person.

Australia’s voluntary app is based on Singapore’s TraceTogether software, and uses Bluetooth and stored contact data, Reuters reported. The government says the app doesn’t collect location data and an infected person must consent to having their data shared.

The Australian government says only health authorities would have access to the data stored on its app, and it would not be legally possible for other...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Former Health Officials Send Letter to Congress for $46.5B Plan to Reopen Country Using Contact Tracing, Isolation Methods

Former Health Officials Send Letter to Congress for $46.5B Plan to Reopen Country Using Contact Tracing, Isolation Methods 01:13

 A $46.5 billion plan is being proposed to Congress by two former health officials to fund contact tracing and isolation measures during the pandemic. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PrivacyPro_b

Privacy Pro PLOW Covidsafe app: how to download Australia's coronavirus contact tracing app an... https://t.co/YR5c6J6Koy +1 AnonyBot #Privacy 1 minute ago

EUDataP_b

EU DataP PLOW Covidsafe app: how to download Australia's coronavirus contact tracing app an... https://t.co/goPEWyo5dh +1 AnonyBot #EUDataP 1 minute ago

AspieMum

Vanessa 1 million sign up for Australia's new coronavirus tracing app within five hours https://t.co/XUXNJPXIW1 7 minutes ago

OutandA

OutandAbout RT @sunriseon7: Sunrise GP @Dr_Ginni and tech expert @VQuinn joined us to answer YOUR questions about the COVIDSafe contact tracing app 📱 h… 11 minutes ago

jedws

Jed Wesley-Smith hi @joshgnosis I just wanted to point out an error in your article about how the CovidSafe app works. The app recor… https://t.co/UCGIyS7hPP 12 minutes ago

JupiterSpurlock

Jupiter Spurlock RT @GuardianAus: Covidsafe app: how to download Australia's coronavirus contact tracing app and how it works https://t.co/dt94Jv8qt3 23 minutes ago

sunriseon7

Sunrise Sunrise GP @Dr_Ginni and tech expert @VQuinn joined us to answer YOUR questions about the COVIDSafe contact tracing… https://t.co/Vy3XC1Eqh9 23 minutes ago

GuardianAus

Guardian Australia Covidsafe app: how to download Australia's coronavirus contact tracing app and how it works https://t.co/dt94Jv8qt3 36 minutes ago