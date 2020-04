Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

JioMart, an e-commerce venture run by India's most valued firm, is testing an "ordering system" on WhatsApp, giving us the first peek at the collaboration between Facebook and Indian telecom giant Reliance Jio Platforms. Users in Navi Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan, three cities in Indian state Maharashtra, can use JioMart's WhatsApp business account for grocery