Apple iPhone 12 mass production delayed by a month, according to Wall Street Journal

9to5Mac Monday, 27 April 2020
Echoing other reports, the Wall Street Journal is today reporting that Apple is about a month behind on iPhone production. This means the iPhone 12 will likely launch later than the usual September window, as a result of the impacts of the coronavirus on the supply chain.

Apple will launch four new iPhone 12 models this year, one 5.4-inch model, one 6.7-inch model and two 6.1-inch models. This means Apple will be offering its latest flagship device in new smaller and larger form factors. The current iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro lines feature 5.8-inch, 6.1-inch and 6.5-inch displays.

The post Apple iPhone 12 mass production delayed by a month, according to Wall Street Journal appeared first on 9to5Mac.
