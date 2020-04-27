|
Google Doodles: Tech giant brings back some of its popular interactive games
|
|
Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
Google is launching a series of Doodles starting Monday celebrating some of their most popular interactive games available on its main search page.
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Top 10 Video Game Companies Destroyed by EA
These poor companies never stood a chance against this gaming giant. For this list, we’ll be looking at ten video game developers that were closed down due to Electronic Arts.
Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 12:50Published
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this