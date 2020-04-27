Global  

Google Doodles: Tech giant brings back some of its popular interactive games

USATODAY.com Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
Google is launching a series of Doodles starting Monday celebrating some of their most popular interactive games available on its main search page.
'Stay and play at home': Google doodle is back with popular doodle games amid corona lockdown

With the tagline 'Stay and Play at Home with Popular Past Google Doodles', the doodle on Monday has a game that they launched on December 4, 2017, known as...
DNA

Coronavirus outbreak: Google shares ICC Champions Trophy doodle urging people to play games at home

Coronavirus outbreak: Google shares ICC Champions Trophy doodle urging people to play games at homeAfter a series of doodle honouring coronavirus warriors, Google launched a new series since April 27 where they have been urging people to stay home and play...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Zee News

