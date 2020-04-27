WhatsApp says its forwarding limits have cut the spread of viral messages by 70 percent Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Photo by Thomas Ricker / The Verge



The spread of “highly forwarded” messages on WhatsApp has dropped by 70 percent as a result of the company’s new forwarding limits, TechCrunch reports. The new measures were introduced at the beginning of April in response to the spread of coronavirus-related misinformation on the service. The changes meant that any message that’s already been forwarded by five or more people can now only be forwarded to a single person or group.



