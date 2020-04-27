Global  

Coronavirus pandemic means Apple will probably delay the next iPhone release

betanews Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
It's only a matter of weeks since Apple revealed the 2020 iPhone SE, but many people are holding out for this year's flagship from the company -- the iPhone 12 range, some of which will be 5G devices. But it seems like anyone waiting to get their hands on the handset will have to wait a little longer. The chaos caused by the spread of COVID-19 around the world is said to have forced Apple to delay the launch of the phone by a month. See also: Fintech: Leak shows Google is working on a debit card to rival Apple… [Continue Reading]
