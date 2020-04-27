Huawei’s AppGallery gets ‘HERE WeGo’ to replace missing Google Maps Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

Huawei’s past couple of major releases have lacked a huge selling point — Google apps. That’s a result of the ongoing situation with the US and, now, Huawei is building out its AppGallery store to fill the gap with one of its latest big additions potentially able to fill the place of Google Maps.



more…



The post Huawei’s AppGallery gets ‘HERE WeGo’ to replace missing Google Maps appeared first on 9to5Google. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this SOHOSystemsINSA Huawei’s AppGallery gets ‘HERE WeGo’ to replace missing Google Maps https://t.co/CwDx82I2ps #googlemaps #hermanus 52 seconds ago twood3 RT @9to5Google: Huawei's AppGallery gets 'HERE WeGo' to replace missing Google Maps https://t.co/jWGQ4i7ET8 by @nexusben https://t.co/Ld4ZD… 5 minutes ago PinMaps.net Huawei’s AppGallery gets ‘HERE WeGo’ to replace missing Google Maps - 9to5Google https://t.co/h6qwabz9mX https://t.co/fC4EVbSBH8 9 minutes ago 𝔓𝔦𝔬𝔱𝔯 𝔇𝔶𝔟𝔦𝔢𝔠 Huaweis AppGallery gets HERE WeGo to replace missing #Google... https://t.co/OWZ0K1aGBA 18 minutes ago 9to5Google.com Huawei's AppGallery gets 'HERE WeGo' to replace missing Google Maps https://t.co/jWGQ4i7ET8 by @nexusben https://t.co/Ld4ZDRsMKf 26 minutes ago Robert Mahini Huawei's AppGallery Gets A Great Alternative To Google Maps, HERE WeGo https://t.co/F9TkKFBLwg via @Androidheadline 57 minutes ago Carlos Lins Good news for Huawei users: HERE WeGo is now available on AppGallery. https://t.co/D6iQsevvHr 5 hours ago Myrikpyrik RT @Huawei_Europe: #HUAWEI users now have a real Google Maps alternative, HERE Maps gets listed on AppGallery. #20YearsHuaweiEurope #TECH4… 10 hours ago