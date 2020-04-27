Huawei’s AppGallery gets ‘HERE WeGo’ to replace missing Google Maps
Huawei’s past couple of major releases have lacked a huge selling point — Google apps. That’s a result of the ongoing situation with the US and, now, Huawei is building out its AppGallery store to fill the gap with one of its latest big additions potentially able to fill the place of Google Maps.
