Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Let’s kick the week off with today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. While last week’s deals on DEEMO and Burly Men at Sea are still alive and well, we are back at our usual time for even more. We have video editing software, hacker sims, puzzlers, productivity suites, vintage-style tower defense, and much more. Highlights of today’s lineup include titles like Kingdom: New Lands, Videdit, Hack RUN, Dungeon Warfare 2, NeuralCam NightMode, and Be Focused Pro, among others. As usual, your complete collection of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals is waiting below the fold.



more…



The post Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Kingdom New Lands, Be Focused Pro, more appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

